Spelunky Death Roulette lets you bet on how livestreamers will inevitably die

It's no secret around here that we love playing Spelunky , and we love watching other people play Spelunky almost as much. If you fancy yourself a good predictor of how other explorers will kick the bucket (spikes, it's always spikes), you can now put (virtual) money where your mouth is with Spelunky Death Roulette .

Spelunky Death Roulette is a clever construct that pulls in Twitch.tv streams of people playing Spelunky and lets viewers place bets on how the player will die. To help keep things honest, the streamer is forced to bet on “old age,” that is, they have to bet on their continued survival and success to keep them from throwing the game. Given the brutal nature of Spelunky, of course, betting on a successful run is pretty foolhardy, but I guess that's why we're not playing for real money.

If you're new to Spelunky, it's a roguelike exploration game with randomly generated cave complexes full of traps and dumb ways to kill yourself. Even if you're not the betting type, it's still a great game that's worthy of your time , whether you're playing or just watching.

Thanks, Wired .