Speed up your PC with a 1TB solid state drive for only $90 today

After all this time, we still recommend Crucial's MX500 1TB as the best SSD for gaming if you're on a budget, but there is a compelling deal right now for Adata's Ultimate SU800 of the same capacity. It can be had for just $90.09 over at Rakuten right now.

That's around $40 cheaper than Crucial's SSD, making it an easy recommendation for bulk SSD storage. To get that price, just enter coupon code AD15 or SAVE15 at checkout. Either one knocks 15 percent off the $105.99 sale price. They can't be stacked, unfortunately, but $90.09 for 1TB is a fantastic price.

Not surprisingly at this price point, Adata's drive uses triple-level cell (TLC) 3D NAND flash memory. It's rated to deliver up to 560MB/s of sequential read and up to 520MB/s of sequential write performance. As for longevity, it has an endurance rating of 800 TBW (terabytes written).

It's nice to see SSDs continuing to drop in price. As always, we're continually on the lookout for deals. If you haven't already, check out our roundup of the best SSD deals of the week if you're in the market for a new drive.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.