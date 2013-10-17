Space Marine creator: Captain Titus would have "gone rogue" if the series had continued

Space Marine , the ultra-violent close-combat exploration of the grisly Warhammer 40K universe, was a good game that didn't get enough attention. Still, had THQ not completely imploded at the end of 2012, Space Marine's protagonist Captain Titus was planned to have been at the center of two more games. The game's director, Raphael van Lierop , is now part of the team that successfully Kickstarted The Long Dark , and he claims to have had big plans for Titus.

“The second part of his story was to focus on a 'Titus Unleashed' plot—basically there were forces arrayed against him that would see his loyalty to the Adeptus Astartes pushed to its limit, and his reaction would be to kind of 'go rogue,' and we'd see a different Titus, not quite as in control as we saw him in Space Marine,” van Lierop told The PA Report . “He would survive, and come back even stronger in the third game, where other Space Marines still loyal to him would rally around him and he'd return to 'clean house,' but as the head of a brand new Chapter that we would build around him.”

I found Space Marine to be a well-made ballet of death and carnage, which is my favorite kind of ballet. For more details on Titus's cancelled storylines, check out the full interview with van Lierop at PAR.