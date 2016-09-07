Space Hulk: Deathwing teases co-op details, new screens

Space Hulk: Deathwing—Games Workshop’s incoming tactical FPS set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe—has been in development for quite some time. Announced in 2013, we were teased slivers of the idea via cinematics in 2014 and 2015, before being treated to a nice big slice of in-game footage in April this year. When it lands, it’ll come packing single-player, however publisher Focus Home has now detailed the game’s five co-op classes, and has teased a batch of related screenshots ahead of its November release.

There’s five classes all told, says Focus Home. The Librarian possesses psychic powers, while harnessing the hand-held ballistic anti-personnel Storm Bolter firearm. Heavy Weapon Support relies on assault cannons to best their Genestealer foes; while the Apothecary plays the medic role. Melee-Oriented Assault fighters go hands-on with assault claws, shields and power maces, and, lastly, Tactician Specialists can “support the team with a passive buff as well as other abilities, which is useful for controlling the swarms of Genestealers.” Naturally, success hinges on teamwork.

Space Hulk: Deathwing arrives at some point in November. If pre-orders are your thing, they go live on Steam at 10am PT/6pm BST and will net you a 15 percent discount and the Lost Mace of Corswain.