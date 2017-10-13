South Park: The Fractured But Whole season pass includes two expansions and the 'Danger Deck'

With South Park: The Fractured But Whole a mere four days away, Ubisoft has finally dropped the details on the game's season pass—because of course, there's going to be one. The pass will include access to three DLC expansions, plus a couple of bits of "Day One content," all of which will be available for purchase separately for those who'd rather pick and choose.

First, the DLC:

Danger Deck: Players will face "the ultimate combat challenge" in Doctor Timothy's Danger Deck, where they'll also be able to unlock exclusive costumes and artifacts. Available for standalone purchase in December for $6.

Players will face "the ultimate combat challenge" in Doctor Timothy's Danger Deck, where they'll also be able to unlock exclusive costumes and artifacts. Available for standalone purchase in December for $6. From Dusk til Casa Bonita: A new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita. Available for purchase in 2018 for $12.

A new story where players will team up with The Coon and Mysterion to defeat a demonic presence at Casa Bonita. Available for purchase in 2018 for $12. Bring the Crunch: Another new story, details of which haven't been revealed, featuring a new superhero class. Also available for purchase in 2018 for $12.

Also included with the pass on launch day are the Relics of Zaron pack, with costumes and perks from South Park: The Stick of Truth, and Towelie: Your Gaming Bud, which will offer in-game tips. The Relics of Zaron pack will be released for purchase on October 17 for $5, and Towelie will be available on October 24 for $2.

The season pass will sell for $30, and is included with the Gold Edition of the game, which goes for $90/£60/€90—$30 more than the regular edition, what a surprise. South Park: The Fractured But Whole comes out on October 17. There is still time to fart your way into it.