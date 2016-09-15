South Park: The Fractured But Whole has been delayed

South Park: The Fractured But Whole, the game with the title that took me literally months to get, has been delayed. It had been slated for release in December, but Ubisoft announced today that it won't be out until sometime in early 2017.

“South Park: The Fractured But Whole will now launch on Xbox One, Playstation 4 and PC, calendar Q1 2017,” Ubisoft said. “The development team wants to make sure the game experience meets the high expectations of fans and the additional time will help them achieve this goal.”

It's an unexpected delay: The Fractured But Whole appeared to be on the right track when we got a closer look at it last month, and Ubisoft recently debuted the Nosulus Rift, a wearable device that blows what are apparently very realistic farts straight up your nose—a ridiculous but very effective way to get attention. (Especially if you're wearing the thing.) But clearly something wasn't going quite as it was meant to.

I've emailed Ubisoft to see if we can find out more about the specific reasons for the delay, and I'll update when I receive a reply.