Soulcalibur 6's Season 2 update will add new moves for all characters

Season 2 Pass owners will have access to four new characters but all players will get new moves for free.

Soul Calibur Season 2
(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Bandai Namco posted a trailer today showing off new moves for all of Soulcalibur 6's characters coming in Season 2. There's still no release date for the Season 2 update, which was first announced at the beginning of August, but now we know a bit more about what's coming with it.

The trailer below goes through each character, showing off a few new moves against an opponent. There are a few fierce looking juggles and a lot of beatdowns to see. Even our guy Geralt of Rivia is in on the action with a kick, some sword flourishes, and his Aard sign. 

The new season doesn't have a release date yet, but we do know that the paid Season 2 Pass will come with four new characters, first up being Haohmaru from the Samurai Shodown series. The new characters aren't free, but the fresh moves will be.

