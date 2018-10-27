Soulcalibur 6 adding Nier: Automata's 2B to fighter roster

Nier: Automata's android protagonist 2B will soon become part of Soulcalibur 6's roster of fighters, Bandai Namco revealed today.
She'll arrive in the game as DLC with many of the same moves as she had in the action RPG, relying heavily on her dual blades—Virtuous Contract and Virtuous Treaty—for quick strikes and mid-air slashes, a lot of which you can see in her trailer above.
She'll bring a new stage in The City Ruins, an alternative outfit and her own music. The DLC is "coming soon" and it will also add items to the character creator, which players have been using to its full effect, creating hundreds of weird and wonderful fighters including Minecraft Steve and Ronald McDonald.
You'll automatically unlock 2B if you've bought the $29.99/£24.99 DLC season pass. Soulcalbur 6's other DLC fighter, Tira, can be bought separately for $5.99/£3.99, so I'd expect the same to happen here.
You can check out some more images of 2B by clicking on the tweet below.
『NieR:Automata』とのコラボが決定！有料DLC2弾として「2B」が参戦！小型剣・大型剣・槍・格闘武器を使い分け、あらゆる戦局に対応できるオールラウンダー。随行支援ユニット「ポッド042」と協力し、遠距離攻撃や波状攻撃を繰り出せるのも彼女の特徴です！https://t.co/wXnzGWFrhL #ソウルキャリバー pic.twitter.com/tOuWKkBRSAOctober 27, 2018
Tom praised Soulcalibur 6 in his review, calling it "a fighter with a great roster and exciting brawls"—although singeplayer lets it down.