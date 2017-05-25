Popular

Someone has remade the entirety of Terminator 2 in GTA 5 (Updated)

The original Russian version is now in English.

Update: At the request of his subscribers, Kramer's Media has since redubbed his Terminator 2 in GTA 5 video using the original English from the movie. You can now watch the full English version below.

Original story: A couple of years ago the internet was abuzz about a video depicting the chase scene from Terminator 2, remade in GTA 5. That was a very impressive feat, but now it's time to be even more impressed: someone has remade (almost) the entirety of Terminator 2 in GTA 5.

The work of Kramer's Media, the remake is entirely in Russian, but you don't need to understand that language to enjoy the video. I mean, we've all seen Terminator 2 dozens of times, right? 

The video, which is embedded below, wasn't achieved with GTA 5's vanilla assets, instead using a bunch of mods for various character and object models related to Terminator 2. The creator has clearly spent a lot of time working on this: YouTube has the feature snipped up into sections, presumably uploaded as they were finished. But the whole combined feature film embedded below was uploaded early last month.

I don't have Terminator 2 playing at my desk right now (if only I did), but the remake appears to mirror the cinematography of the original, and it's frankly uncanny how well the vanilla GTA 5 locations fit with the film's. Make a cup of tea and enjoy.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
