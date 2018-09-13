Popular

Sombra's Demon Hunter skin will be available without a BlizzCon ticket

By

But you'll need to wait until next year.

If the main thing that’s tempting you to purchase a BlizzCon virtual ticket is the promise of that brilliant Sombra Demon Hunter skin—I don’t blame you—you might want to close your wallet and wait for a few months. 

Spotted by PCGamesN, the fine print at the bottom of Blizzard’s post that advertises the ticket and all the in-game stuff that you can get for Overwatch, StarCraft II, and StarCraft: Remastered notes that they’ll all be made available separately next year. 

There’s no specific date or cost attached, while purchasing a ticket will net you the skin straight away, letting you strut around as Demon Hunter Sombra today.

I guess there are other reasons to buy the ticket too? 

BlizzCon 2018 kicks off on November 2. 

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments