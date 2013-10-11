SOMA trailer shows first game footage, Frictional's sci-fi horror due 2015

After two freaky live action trailers, Frictional have finally unveiled the first in-game footage from their upcoming sci-fi horror SOMA. Judging from the trailer, it looks a bit 'Amnesia in space', and you'll play as a man who thinks it is a good idea to jam a weird metal device into the decapitated head of a corpse. Based purely on that performance, I'm not confident in his long term chance for survival.

Beyond that small sampler, details are few, although the game's website does reveal some basic info as to what's going on:

"The radio has gone silent on PATHOS-2. As isolation bears down on the staff of the remote research facility, strange things are happening.

"Machines are taking on human traits and alien constructions have started to interfere with routine. The world around them is turning into a nightmare.

"The only way out is to do something unimaginable."

Don't expect to find out much more for a while. SOMA is due out on PC and PS4, just not until 2015.