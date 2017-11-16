Solve your own murder in gorgeous adventure game Flipping Death

In the Indie GIF Showcase, we dig up the best-looking new and upcoming indie games and explore what makes them special. Are you a developer with a game to submit? Use this form .

Flipping Death's lovely storybook aesthetic hides a surprisingly dark story. You play as one of the many undead circling the town of Flatwood Peaks. Nobody in town is dying because death is on vacation, which gives you time to deduce what killed you in the first place. It's a cool mix of platforming and point-and-click adventuring, and at first blush it looks great.

You've go to love the cartoonish, trashcan lid mouths on Flipping Death's characters. There's something oddly grotesque about it, but it's characterful and lends itself to comedy.

There's a great deal of texture and depth to the world developer Zoink Games has crafted. Its layered papercraft landscapes are enhanced by sharp lighting—and in this case lightning—and contrasting focus.

Flipping Death is due out in 2018. You can learn more about it on its official site.