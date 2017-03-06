Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 delayed again

Following its decision to shift Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 from its planned January launch date to April, CI Games has now delayed its incoming tactical FPS for a third time. Originally scheduled to arrive April 4, it's now due April 25.

Further optimisation off the back of last month's beta will allow the developer more time to "complete some final implementations" based on player feedback.

"We’ve worked tirelessly creating a whole new Sniper Ghost Warrior experience set in an ambitiously crafted open world new to the series," says CI's CEO Marek Tyminski. "While it’s an unfortunate decision to delay the game one last time, we believe these final changes will result in a better experience for players worldwide on day one. Thank you for your patience—we know the wait will be worth it."

While not overly keen on the close-quarters footage CI teased last August (for me, it broke from what I understand these games to stand for), I was far more taken with the drone-inspired reconnaissance showcased in December. Here's another look at the latter:

Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 is now due Tuesday, April 25.