Sniper Elite spin-off Zombie Army 4 will let you shoot undead Nazis and sharks in February

They keep coming back.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is a Sniper Elite spin-off for the impatient, letting you mow down hordes of Nazi zombies. It's due out in February. To mark the release date announcement Rebellion has put together a trailer that's full of Nazis getting shot. Give it a watch above. 

It's not just Nazis, either—it looks like there's also huge undead sharks to worry about, as well as zombie tanks. It's not clear from the trailer if the tanks and sharks are also fascists, but you should probably blow them up just to be sure.

Zombie slayers carry a couple of guns, but they've also got more exotic weapons at their disposal, like an electric gauntlets that knocks enemies back. Unfortunately, the zombies have black magic and even more hideous monsters on their side. 

Ostensibly a co-op romp with shades of Left 4 Dead, you can still play Zombie Army 4 on your lonesome if you're not in the sharing mood. Samuel checked out the singleplayer back in June, so give his Zombie Army 4 impressions a read. 

Zombie Army 4: Dead War is due out on February 4 via the Epic Games Store

Fraser Brown

Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
