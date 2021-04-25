Smash together Binding of Isaac and Dark Souls to get Devil Slayer - Raksasi

Here's a charming little indie: Devil Slayer - Raksasi is a top-down action roguelike that's a bit like what you'd get if you smashed together the dungeon crawling of The Binding of Isaac with the timing-based combat of a soulslike. Developer GlassesCatGames, a three-person studio out of Guangzhou, China, has put the game through the Early Access wringer over the past few years and just released it this week.

Is it as good as Dark Souls and Binding of Isaac? Of course not, you goof. Those are two of the best games of the last decade. But it's pretty fun nonetheless.

Those hankering for a run-based, build-based roguelike crawler will find what they're looking for here, with a slew of different characters to unlock and skills to level up. There's all kinds of fun stuff to master, with each character having a different set of weapons to learn alongside their customization and skill upgrade paths over multiple runs. Plus, it has this lady who has a large hammer and whoops butt. I like her.

As of now, there's a lot to grind away at in Devil Slayer, which I appreciate at the pretty low price of $12—$9.45 on sale until April 29th. As you get better your speed of progression really cranks up. There are currently six game chapters with 150 enemy types total, and though I've only seen some of them I'm definitely going to keep playing. A seventh, epilogue chapter is in production.

You can find Devil Slayer - Raksasi on Steam.