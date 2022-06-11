This PC snowboarding game mixes SSX, Mario Kart, and various small animals

Audio player loading…

What an age we're in for skateboarding and snowboarding games. Earlier in this not-actually-E3 week we saw a new trailer for Skate Story (opens in new tab), a phenomenal-looking race through hell, and now here's a very different vibe: a capybara riding a snowboard.

We noticed Slopecrashers during the Guerrilla Collective stream today, where a new trailer announced the latest version of its Steam demo (opens in new tab), which is available now. I haven't had a chance to play it yet, but I like the premise: It's a bit SSX and a bit Mario Kart, with pickups like rockets (turtle shell equivalents) and speed boosts.

Also, you are an animal. The competitors in Slopecrashers are a chicken, parrot, lemur, penguin, raccoon, toucan, a pair of ferrets, and a capybara. I don't think it'll be controversial to say that my favorite Slopecrasher is the capybara. It's not just because it's a capybara, a great animal, but because it's the Slopecrashers character that looks the most like a regular animal standing on a snowboard.

There's no online multiplayer in Slopecrashers, but it supports local multiplayer and Steam's Remote Play Together (opens in new tab) feature, which I've used successfully for other games.

That local multiplayer mode is available in the demo, as well as an "all new demo campaign." According to the Steam page (opens in new tab), the plan is to release Slopecrashers sometime this year.

Aside from this and Skate Story, some recent and upcoming snow and skateboarding games include Skatebird, Session, Skate 4, Shredders, Grand Mountain Adventure, and you know what, I'll go ahead and mention Skate Story one more time, because it looks so cool.