Skatebird, the game about a skating bird, now has a free alpha demo

The era of half decent Tony Hawk games is over, but thankfully we have Skatebird. As the name suggests, it's a game about skating. Oh, and you're a bird. It attracted a fair bit of interest when it was revealed last year, but during the Kinda Funny E3 2019 Showcase today, a free alpha demo was released, alongside a new Kickstarter campaign.

The demo is available here, and will only be available while the Kickstarter campaign is running. That campaign is seeking US$20,000, and runs for the next 28 days. The game will come to Steam, as well as itch.io.

Here's the new Kickstarter trailer, to whet your appetite: