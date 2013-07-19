Skyrim mod gallery: flying boats, fresh landscapes and flaming horses

Tomorrow we'll reveal our comprehensive selection of the fifty best Skyrim mods around. These mods can change every aspect of Skyrim, adding new lands, monsters, houses, powers and a host of minor tweaks that can dramatically alter the core game. Skyrim is a fine game but, thanks to mods, it's also tremendously flexible. If you like hardcore weather that'll freeze the skin off your bones, you can mod it in. If you think the combat lacks heft and just isn't difficult enough, a couple of mods will revamp the whole system. Modding communities like Skyrim's put total control in the hands of players, with delightful consequences.

Our Skyrim mod expert has seen so much over the past few weeks. Granted, nothing quite as graphic or nightmarish as Richard Cobbett's week of madness, but notable nonetheless. Read on for a selection of shots showing what Skyrim can become with the right attention.

Take this steed for a start. Why use those boring not-on-fire horses to get around when you can have this? Designed especially for adventurers and followers with an eye for style and flame-retardant arses, the Rideable On-Fire Undead Horse serves as a mode of transport and an excellent conversation starter.