Skate reboot is confirmed for PC

We still don't have a release date, but at least we know we're getting it.

skate 3
(Image credit: EA)

Electronic Arts has confirmed that the Skate reboot announced in 2020 will be coming to PC. The good news arrived in the form of a short video clip of a skater doing sweet tricks over an old CRT, which—in case that wasn't clear enough—is entitled "PC_confirmation.exe."

And in case that wasn't sufficient, an EA rep sent an email shortly after the video was posted saying that yes, this definitely and without ambiguity means that a PC release is confirmed.

There's still no indication when the new Skate will arrive at this point. In July, EA dropped a short video reassuring everyone that it's still happening, and will be cool, with open-world gameplay, (probably) multiplayer support, and (possibly) some kind of futuristic setting, although EA said in a followup that the game "is still in the early stages of development and as such, it’s too soon to confirm any specific features."

Given all that, our expectation at this point is that the new Skate will be out sometime in 2022. For now, you can find out more at ea.com.

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
