Sir, You Are Being Hunted teases new biomes, announces August 19 alpha release date

Sir, You Are Being Hunted continues to impress and tantalize with its classy Tweed-coated killer robots. A new video by developer Jim Rossignol shows off the new fens biome (a wetland, essentially), announces a date for the alpha release, and teases some new content.

The procedurally generated English fens are flat and open, which looks like it could really cramp your style, survival-wise. Sparse marsh grasses fill the landscape, and dapper hunting parties can be spotted from a mile away—but so can you. Floating sentry balloons will have to be avoided by hiding behind debris and abandoned buildings.

The video also announces that a general alpha release will go out to everyone who pre-orders and all Kickstarter backers on August 19. Rossignol also teases yet another biome, the industrial biome, with a single image of a rusty old factory building. Could we possibly be dodging robots in a decrepit urban city center? Sounds stressful.

Sir, You Are Being Hunted will be released later this year.

