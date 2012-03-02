Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion beta open to pre-order players

[VAMS id="vhA2eBWk0e8Ep"]

If you pre-ordered Sins of a Solar Empire's upcoming standalone Rebellion expansion, you'll be able to play the beta right now through Steam. Rebellion gives Sin's starships a visual spit and polish and adds even bigger ones to build. The new Titan class battlecruisers will be able to take on enemy fleets with hardly any backup, letting you terrorise the universe with even bigger lasers.

The beta will let players jump into singleplayer and multiplayer as TEC Loyalists or Rebels. There's lots more information over on the Sins of a Solar Empire forums , including system requirements and a full list of beta features. The developer diary above shows off some of those graphical upgrades, but if you're after more stationary, majestic shots of those new spaceships, check out these five new screenshots.