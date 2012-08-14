SimCity closed beta sign-ups now open, SimCity World trailer premiered

Registration has begun for the SimCity closed beta on the official site . You'll need an Origin account, but it seems you don't need to have pre-ordered the game to register.

And that's about all we know, unfortunately. There aren't any details on when invites will start going out, or what the selection criteria is. After agreeing to a massive wall of legalese, you'll be asked some questions like how long you spend playing PC games each week, and how much of that time you'd be able to devote to beta testing. You'll also have to submit a dxdiag file of your system specs. So head on over if you'd like to help put the final paint and window polish on the upcoming revival of the venerable franchise. SimCity is currently available for pre-order on Origin for $60.

Maxis has also released a new trailer, above, which explains how the game's worldwide social, economic, and socioeconomic system -- SimCity World -- will work.