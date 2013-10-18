Sidescrolling sci-fi survival horror Dark Matter hits Steam and GOG.com

InterWave Studios' Dark Matter has been fairly quiet for the past year or so , but out of the blue the 2D sci-fi survival horror/Metroidvania has turned up on Steam and GOG.com . It's a game about crafting, about light and darkness, and of course about shooting creepy-crawly aliens in dimly lit hallways. Trailer after the break.

Essentially, Dark Matter looks like a 2D version of Dead Space, with customisable weapons, craftable items and upgrades, and some pretty nifty lighting effects. You can see those below in this old, old video of the game's alpha version (There doesn't appear to be a more recent gameplay video.)