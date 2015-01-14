Show Us Your Rig: streamer Adrianne Curry

Show us your rig Each week on Show Us Your Rig, we feature PC gaming's best and brightest as they show us the systems they use to work and play.

Adrianne Curry, best known for winning season one of the reality TV show America's Next Top Model and now a streamer on Twitch.tv, has been a die hard PC Gamer for a long time. Using a powerful tower with two GTX 980s, Adrianne has a taste for the classics. She was kind enough to take some time and tell us about her rig, the questionable (and, frankly, concerning) wiring in her house, and how she is absurdly good at King's Quest V.

What's in your PC?

Case: MainGear Shift tower

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6GHz

Video cards: Two Nvidia GTX 980 Cards

Storage: 1 TB Solid State Drive

Liquid cooled - silent running

Monitors: Two 27in Acer monitors

Headphones: Logitech G35

Webcam: Logitech 930e

Outside of the accumulated tears of small children (liquid cooled), MainGear built me a new Shift with two sexy GTX 980s. They get major use when I play Sierra and LucasArts games circa 80s/90s. I'm surprised they haven't melted from the strain.

Rorschach Symbol

What's the most interesting/unique part of your setup?

I have the Rorschach symbol (The Watchmen) etched into the glass on my tower. However, the fact that I'm running my monster on electrical wiring in my historic home that is almost 100 years old is more interesting. I have a glass fuse box! When I power my baby up, my entire house dims. Do NOT run the microwave and toaster oven at the same time. However, I managed to have a sick internet connection, so I don't mind gaming by candlelight.

What's always within arm's reach on your desk?

Two things: My cellphone, so I can stack more internet on top of my internet....and my two cats, fighting for the captain's chair in my lap.

What are you playing right now?

A lot of World of Warcraft and Hearthstone. I'm a noob at Hearthstone, but I'm addicted. I've been a guild master on Warcraft for about 6 years now. Talk about drama!

What's your favorite game and why?

This is hard. So hard. I'd have to say King's Quest V. It was the first video game I ever became obsessed with. I loved all the old point and click games. I spent an entire summer trying to defeat the evil wizard Mordac when I was 8. I'm like a King Graham "rain man". I remember every single thing about the quests and items. I just recently ran it out of memory for the first time after 24 years and got a perfect 260 of 260 highscore.

