Show us your Cities: Skylines city

We've asked you, the PC Gamer community, to show us your Pillars of Eternity heroes, Dragon Age Inquisitors, and even World of Warcraft selfies. Now we want to see what our many mayors are capable of.

The excellent Cities: Skylines has been out for almost a month. That's more than enough time for fledgling settlements to become vast metropolises filled with bustling citizens and botched traffic solutions. We'd like you to show us your greatest creation. Whether a sprawling single city, or a series of disparate population centres, now's your chance to show off your grand design.

Send us a screenshot of an overhead view of your city, plus any extra shots of important landmarks that really make your creation stand out. Where possible, give us a short description of the thinking behind that layout. It's cool to see what you've done; it's even better to know what you were trying to do.

To submit your screenshots, pop Imgur links in the comments below or email me. Avoid cropping or resizing your shots. We'll take submissions up to Friday morning (UK time), and, at the end of the week, will gather the best and most interesting for all to see.