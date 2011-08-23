Shoot Many Robots trailer blasts a few mechs

[bcvideo id="1123532826001"]

Shoot Many Robots is not a game about petting puppies. Nor is it a game about serving tea to Japanese diplomats. It is in fact a game in which you launch explosive projectiles at mechanised war-objects to eviscerate or otherwise destroy them. There will be more than one of these mechanoids. There will be many .

Demiurge Studios' first original project is a sideways blaster with support for four player co-op. You'll have to fend off an army of chainsaw-wielding chopper bots, shooty tank bots and gargantuan bots whose only purpose is TO CRUSH. Crush them right back, with fire. Find out more on the Shoot Many Robots site . It's due out next year.