Shoot Many Robots trailer blasts a few mechs

[bcvideo id="1123532826001"]

Shoot Many Robots is not a game about petting puppies. Nor is it a game about serving tea to Japanese diplomats. It is in fact a game in which you launch explosive projectiles at mechanised war-objects to eviscerate or otherwise destroy them. There will be more than one of these mechanoids. There will be many .

Demiurge Studios' first original project is a sideways blaster with support for four player co-op. You'll have to fend off an army of chainsaw-wielding chopper bots, shooty tank bots and gargantuan bots whose only purpose is TO CRUSH. Crush them right back, with fire. Find out more on the Shoot Many Robots site . It's due out next year.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
