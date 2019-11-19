Shenmue 3 is out now after an 18 year wait

18 years after its predecessor was released, Shenmue 3 is out today on PC. The third instalment in the series continues the vengeful quest of a young Japanese martial artist named Ryo Hazuki—who is exactly as old as the gap between Shenmue 2 and 3—as he goes to China on a quest to avenge his father's death. And, don't worry, the forklift minigame makes a return.

To celebrate Shenmue 3's release, Deep Silver has released a 7-minute behind the scenes mini-documentary about how they made the world of Shenmue look and feel alive with modern technology but not losing the feel of the older titles. It's pretty insightful, so give it a watch below.

After an overwhelmingly successful Kickstarter, backed by more than 81,000 fans with a total of nearly $7.2 million, Shenmue set a record for the most funded videogame Kickstarters but unfortunately, Shenmue 3 hasn't had the most peaceful of releases. First, it gathered controversy over its Epic exclusivity and then over Kickstarter pre-order bonuses.

We've mostly liked what Shenmue 3 has to offer so far. Sam and Andy got the change to play Shenmue 3 at E3 2019 and wrote up some hand-on impressions with Andy's review to be up on the site later this week.