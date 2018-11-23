Shenmue 3 fundraising finishes with nearly $7.2 million

The Shenmue 3 Kickstarter wrapped up in mid-2015 with more than $6.3 million pledged, a massive crowdfunding success by any measure. But not enough! A "slacker backer" campaign continued to raise funds and carried it over the $7 million in July. That campaign ended recently too, and in a Kickstarter update posted yesterday developer Ys Net revealed the final, all-in totals: $7,179,510, contributed by 81,087 backers.

"Quite an impressive score, isn't it!? Seeing the final numbers, all of us here can't help but feel all over again the immensity of the support everyone has given to make this project come true! Thank you!" the studio wrote.

"There are now less than 10 months left until the release date on August 27, 2019! Everyone on the team is giving it all they got every day in the run-up to the release, and we hope we can continue to count on your support."

Shenmue 3 set a record for videogame Kickstarters that still hasn't been surpassed, and while it's nowhere near Star Citizen money, it doesn't have to be, because Sony and Deep Silver are supporting the project as well.

The update also reiterated the Shenmue 3 system requirements that were first announced in June, but repeated the warning that, because the game is still in development, the requirements could change prior to release. Barring any further delays, Shenmue 3 will be out on August 27, 2019.