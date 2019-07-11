Several of Arctic Cooling’s existing coolers support AMD's Radeon RX 5700 cards

(Image credit: Arctic Cooling)

AMD's hardware partners will eventually get around to releasing custom Radeon RX 5700 XT and Radeon RX 5700 models with factory overclocks and fancy coolers—Asus confirmed plans to release some in September—but if you don't want to wait, the DIY route is an option. As it pertains to that, Arctic Cooling updated several of its aftermarket GPU cooler listings to indicate compatibility with the new Navi graphics cards.

Fist-bump to OC3D for spotting the updated listings. Here are the specific cooler models Arctic Cooler lists as being compatible with the RX 5700 XT and 5700:

Those same coolers are also compatible with some of Nvidia's latest graphics cards. It varies by cooler, but a couple of them list support all the way up to the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

Pricing also varies by model, topping out at $69.99 for the Accelero Xtreme IV. That's the MSRP, anyway—you can sometimes find them cheaper at places like Amazon and Newegg (and who knows if they will be offered for a discount during Prime Day).

Going the DIY route means potentially paying more in the long run, than simply waiting for AMD's hardware partners to release their own models. It all depends on how pricing shakes out for custom models. If you simply can't wait, you don't have to.

All of these coolers are also somewhat dated. That said, I can attest that the Accelero Xtreme IV can significantly lower temps and reduce noise. I installed and tested one on a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti and saw a big reduction in load temps (84C to 58C), and a 10 dB drop in noise. It's an ugly cooler in my opinion, but it does what it claims to do.