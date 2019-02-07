Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice's story trailer shows the protagonist's origins

From Software has revealed a new, and fairly brutal, story trailer for its upcoming action adventure game, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows the origins of the player character, the 'one-armed wolf,' though here he's referred to as simply 'Stray' or 'Starving Wolf.' It's all a bit Metal Gear. Following a bloody battle, our young protagonist is apparently taken in and we flash forward to the present day as his mentor ambiguously ponders what he has become.

The world of Sekiro is set during the late 1500’s Sengoku period of Japan and is set to be a departure from the style of the traditional Souls games the studio is known for. You can check out everything we know so far here.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is set for release on March 22.