Sega Steam Sale includes Alien: Isolation for $12.49

By

Alien isolation 3

In case our 2014 Game of the Year isn't already in your Steam library, there's no longer any excuses: Sega's weekend Steam sale is offering Alien: Isolation with a 75 percent discount, which brings the price to $12.49. That's the price of... millions of things probably, but millions of relatively affordable things.

It's not all Alien though: the recently ported Valkyria Chronicles can be nabbed for $6.79, while the likes of Company of Heroes 2 and Binary Domain can also be had cheaply. There's also an $80 'super bundle' which includes $353 worth of games, including heaps of Sega console classics as well as stuff like Alpha Protocol. Just in case you don't have enough games already.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
