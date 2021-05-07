Popular

Sega says Lost Judgment isn't coming to PC 'at this time'

Sega briefly had the game listed for Windows 10 and Steam as well as consoles, giving hope to fans eager for a PC release.

Lost Judgment
(Image credit: Sega)

Lost Judgment, the sequel to the 2018 Yakuza spinoff Judgment, was officially unveiled today after leaking just a little bit early last night. It was announced for PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and for a brief while there was an expectation that we'd get it on PC too: As noticed by the Yakuza fan site Tojo Dojo, the Sega Japan website had it listed for Windows 10 and Steam as well as consoles, and mentioned the Steam logo in the webpage source code as well.

Alas, it is not to be, at least at launch. "The game is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One," a rep said in an email. "Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time."

The original Judgment hasn't been released for PC yet either, but even so there was cause for hope. The Yakuza series was a PlayStation exclusive for years, but is now a regular (and very popular) presence on PC as well. The most recent game in the series, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, released simultaneously on PC and consoles.

So it could still happen (honestly, I'll be surprised if it doesn't), just not imminently. In the meantime, if you're that eager, there is one way to get Judgment on your PC: The original Judgment is currently available on Stadia.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
