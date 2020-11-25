SecretLab's gaming chairs are $70 off for Black Friday

When we reviewed the SecretLab Omega earlier in 2020, we scored it a 90, with the bottom line being: Both your butt and your wallet will thank you. This is a quality gaming chair with premium touches, which actually won it the top spot on our list of the best gaming chairs. It's a good value for its normal price, but you can save a bundle by buying it in the next few days: SecretLab is running a $70 discount over Black Friday.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

You can grab either the SecretLab Omega for $349 or the bigger SecretLab Titan for $389. At those prices the chairs come stock with leather upholstery and five color options to choose from. The Omega comes with both a memory foam head pillow and lumbar support pillow, while the Titan just gets the head pillow. SecretLab recommends the Titan if you're over 6 feet tall and/or weigh over 240 pounds. There are some fancy esports patterns and special editions to choose from, too, but those cost a bit extra.

If you spring for an extra premium finish, this Black Friday deal is actually a bit better—the NAPA leather variant of the SecretLab Omega is discounted to $649 from its usual $749, for example.

Best gaming chair SecretLab Omega| $419 $349 at SecretLab (save $70)

Our favorite gaming chair is a good buy at its usual price, so this Black Friday discount makes it an easy choice. We appreciate its build quality, firm support, and memory foam pillows to customize it to your needs.View Deal

SecretLab Titan | $459 $389 at SecretLab (save $70)

The Titan is essentially the same chair, but built for the Titan PC gamer. It's the chair recommended for folk over 6ft tall, or for those who weigh more than 240 pounds. It's still a great chair, with excellent build quality and finish.View Deal

SecretLab also extends its discount to the UK:

The SecretLab Omega is £289, down from the usual £349.

The SecretLab Titan is £339, down from the usual £399.

This might be our favorite gaming chair deal of the Black Friday sales week, but you can also check out our Black Friday gaming chair deals page if SecretLab isn't quite your style.