Seafaring survival game Raft is coming to Steam next month

Originally released as a free prototype on Itch in 2016, oceanic survival game Raft will launch on Steam Early Access next month on May 23, developer Redbeet Interactive announced today.

Raft has one of the most explanatory titles since Minecraft: it's a game about surviving on a raft adrift in an endless sea. You start with nothing but a small piece of wood, but by collecting floating debris using your trusty hook and harvesting resources from scattered islands, you can upgrade your modest craft into the nicest piece of wood the world's ever seen.

You can go it alone, but you can also play Raft with friends online, which is especially exciting because it means you get to push your friends into the sea. And here's the best part: the sea is filled with man-eating sharks. It's also filled with treasures which you can plunder by dropping anchor and diving in yourself.

Raft will cost $20 when it hits Early Access. Redbeet says they may change the price as more content is added. The studio is unsure how long they'll remain in Early Access, only saying that they've "decided to keep our schedule fairly flexible."