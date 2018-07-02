Score an HP Omen X laptop with a GTX 1080 and G-Sync for $1,784

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, you'll find several deals over at HP today. That's mainly because of a coupon code (JULY4PC18) that knocks 20 percent off laptops costing $599 or more.

One of the more intriguing uses for the coupon code is on a 17-inch Omen X laptop with a GeForce GTX 1080 inside. We recommend adding the optional G-Sync upgrade, as it's only $30 extra (usually upgrading to a G-Sync panel adds around $150). That also gets you a faster refresh rate (144Hz versus 120Hz) versus the default option. Both are 1080p panels, though if you really want to, you can select a 4K display for $280 more.

Here are the pertinent specs:

Intel Core i7-7700HQ CPU

16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2400 RAM

GeForce GTX 1080 GPU

256GB NVMe SSD + 1TB HDD

Windows 10 Home 64-bit OS

We're not too put off by the previous generation processor, considering that the laptop as a whole is high-end gaming machine. It's the price after coupon that seals the deal—applying the code at checkout drops the price from $2,229.99 to $1,783.99, with free shipping.

Go here to grab this deal, and don't forget to add the G-Sync upgrade (other upgrades are available as well).

