Score a free Gigabyte Radeon RX 480 4GB with HTC Vive purchase

The cost of entry into the land of VR gaming is not cheap, or at least that is the case if you're planning to purchase an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. To help soften the blow, Newegg is currently offering a free Radeon RX 480 graphics card when buy a Vive.

Specifically, the card is Gigabyte's Radeon RX 480 G1 Gaming with 4GB of onboard memory (GV-RX480G1GAMING-4GD). That card lists for $185 on Newegg, and $196 on Amazon. It sports a custom Windforce 2X cooler and customizable RGB lighting.

The card also features a 6+2 power phase design to keep temps down and help with overclocking, and high grade chokes and capacitors. It comes factory overclocked to 1,290MHz, though Gigabyte doesn't say if that's the base or boost clock—reference specs call for an 1,120MHz base clock and 1,266MHz boost.

AMD's RX 480 meets HTC Vive's recommend specs, which call for the following:

Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX 8350 equivalent or better

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 or better

4GB RAM or more

1 x HDM 1.4 or DisplayPort 1.2 or newer

1 x USB 2.0 port or newer

Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, or Windows 10

The Vive itself costs $799. It comes with the VR headset, two base stations, and a pair of motion controllers.

You can find the deal here (it runs until Monday).

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.