Save up to 90 percent on a range of RPGs on GOG this week

This week on GOG you can save money on a bunch of deep and complex role-playing games. You've got until Sunday to decide whether you want to buy any of the games in this RPG sale.

You'll find recent RPGs and games of yesteryear in the sale. For example you can get anything from 2002's Divine Divinity (85 percent off) right up to 2015's Divinity: Original Sin - Enhanced Edition (60 percent off). You'll even find a good chunk of money off this year's Torment: Tides of Numenera (30 percent off).

Head over to the main sale page to see a few dozen other games which are discounted this week. You've got about four days left to take advantage.

