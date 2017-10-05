Save money on Middle-earth: Shadow of War and its special edition

We always recommend waiting for the review before buying a game, but if you're absolutely sure you're going to be getting Middle-earth: Shadow of War, then you might as well save some money on it.

Over on Bundle Stars you can save 25 percent on the special Gold Edition of Shadow of War, which includes the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis, Outlaw Tribe Nemesis expansions, as well as the Blade of Galadriel and Desolation of Mordor story expansions. Plus, you get a Gold War Chest, all of which totals over $135 if bought separately.

If you just want the base game for now, you can find 15 percent off at Bundle Stars as well. Pre-ordering gives you an extra Legendary Champions War Party and Epic Sword of Dominion.

The deal runs out when the game finally releases on October 10, so you've got until next week to decide.

