Save $20 on a GeForce RTX 2070 Super with this late Cyber Monday graphics card deal

The most important component in a gaming PC is the graphics card, and if you have the budget for a GeForce RTX 2070 Super model, you'll be in great shape (just be sure to pair it with a fast CPU). It's one of the best graphics cards, offering solid 4K performance for the money. As it happens, Newegg is offering a nice little discount on MSI's GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC.

The discount comes by way of a $20 coupon code (enter 38CWDL43 at checkout). It's not a gigantic savings, granted, but it does bring the price down to below MSRP, making this one of the least expensive 2070 Super models around. That's exactly the kind of thing we like to see when shopping Cyber Week PC gaming deals.

MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC | $489.99 (save $20)

The only thing better than scoring a discount on a GeForce RTX 2070 Super card is finding a sale on one that is factory overclocked. This one from MSI fits the bill.

MSI's GeForce RTX 2070 Super Ventus OC comes with a factory overclock—nothing crazy, mind you, but the 1,785MHz boost clock that you get out of the box with this card is faster than Nvidia's 1,770MHz reference boost clock. Considering you'll pay more for just about every other RTX 2070 Super card on the market, a factory overclock is a welcome value-add, even a minor one.

This card also rocks a custom cooling solution. MSI outfitted it with two of its Torx 2.0 fans, smooth heatpipes that make direct contact with the GPU, and "premium thermal compound." An "amplified PCB" (MSI says it's using thicker layers of copper to enable faster and cleaner signals) and a sturdy backplate round out the list of amenities.