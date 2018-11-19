Save $140 on this Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card today

Update: This card is still on sale, and now available for the same price direct from Newegg without a promo code. Previously it was a few bucks cheaper to purchase it through Newegg's Ebay channel.

Original story: AMD's Vega GPU architecture may not have given the company the performance crown like it hoped, but at the right price, Vega is interesting option. That's especially true if you own a FreeSync monitor, or plan to buy one. Either way, Newegg is selling a Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card through its Ebay account for $399.99 right now.

It doesn't get any cheaper for a Vega 64 part, at least not one that is brand new and from a reliable vendor. Some models even trend in the $650 range, like this overclocked card from Asus on Amazon.

The one that's up for grabs is essentially a reference model. It sticks to stock clockspeeds and is equipped with a blower-style cooler. Performance wise, it trades blows with a GeForce GTX 1080 (see our review for an expanded analysis and benchmarks). Power consumption is higher on the Radeon RX Vega 64, but it's also at least $50 cheaper in most cases.

Sapphire Radeon RX Vega 64 | $399.99

This Radeon RX Vega 64 is the cheapest around for a brand new (read: not used or refurbished) model. It offers performance on par with a GeForce GTX 1080 for about $50 less, and goes great with a FreeSync monitor. $399.99, Ebay (Newegg)



If you don't want to go through Ebay, you can get this same card for almost the same price on Newegg, after using promo code EMCEEPX32. That knocks 10 percent off the $449.99 list price, which brings it down to $404.99.

