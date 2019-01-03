Samsung is launching another massive 49-inch monitor for gaming with a higher res

The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is now just a week away, and already companies are starting to bombard my inbox with product announcements. One of those emails came from Samsung in regards to a new batch of monitors it is introducing, including another crazy-wide 49-inch display with a fast refresh rate and a higher resolution than its predecessor.

Samsung's new CRG9 bumps the resolution to 5120x1440, qualifying it as a dual QHD display. The previous generation CHG90 only checks in at 3840x1080 (how pedestrian!), which is basically like having two 1920x1080 monitors next to one another (minus the gap). In comparison, the CRG9 is the equivalent of two 27-inch 2560x1440 displays jammed together.

The other specs are largely unchanged. As with the CHG90, the new CRG9 offers a 120Hz refresh rate and FreeSync 2 HDR support. It also has a 1ms response time.

In addition to offering more on-screen real estate, Samsung jacked up the peak brightness, which it rates at 1,000 nits. That should be a noticeable improvement over the CHG90's 600 nits peak brightness. We'll have to wait and see if it qualifies for VESA's DisplayHDR 1000 certification, though.

Samsung also unveiled a few other other monitors, none of which are aimed specifically at gamers. The UR59C is a 32-inch monitor with a curved panel and 3840x2160 resolution that's intended for content creators, and the "Space Monitor" is a new design that will be available in 27-inch and 32-inch models, both of which can can be pushed back and stored flat against the wall when not in use.