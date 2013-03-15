Popular

Saints Row IV announcement trailer takes leave of its senses

How silly is Saints Row IV going to be. Well, let's look at what's inside its announcement trailer.

  1. A guitar-shaped rocket launcher. This is quite silly.

  3. Superpowers. This is very silly.

  5. A head-expanding laser beam. Positively batshit.

  7. A skyward launching nutshot. Just... ouch.

  9. A giant, mutated, rampaging mascot. I think I'm becoming desensitised.

  11. An announcement date of August 20th for the US, and August 23rd for the UK. More informative than silly, really.

There's a definite pattern emerging.

Frankly, I'm delighted. Saint Row: The Third was one of those games so unapologetically ridiculous that it snapped back on itself and became a uniquely warped kind of genius. It's nice to see Volition and Deep Silver really test how far they can push that.

