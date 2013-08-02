Rumor: Star Wars: Battlefront is likely to come out in 2015

Modern developers' devotion to super awesomely rendered lens flares means that development times tend to run a little longer than they used to when we began gaming in the 1990s. Star Wars: Battlefront is no exception, having now been given a very vague estimated release window of summer 2015.

GameFront reports that in an investor conference call made today, EA's Chief Financial Officer Blake Jorgensen revealed tentative plans to bring out Battlefront “alongside the new Star Wars films, probably in summer 2015.” In other words, we'll be waiting quite awhile longer to see any more of Battlefront that was very briefly teased at at this year's E3.

Star Wars: Battlefront is DICE LA 's very first big project, following some light work on polishing up Battlefield 4. It's also the first step in a multi-year deal recently sealed between EA and Disney , giving the publisher exclusive rights to develop games for the Star Wars franchise. Is it wrong to hope for another Star Wars game as badass as KOTOR to come out in, say, 2019? EA have been given great power—let's hope they don't go Jar Jar-ing it up, if you know what I mean.