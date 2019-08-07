Roguelike RPG Children of Morta is launching next month

After being delayed for a year, roguelike RPG Children of Morta will appear on PC in September. I've slept on this family-based monster-slaying romp when I absolutely should have been paying attention—it's stylish as heck. Do your eyes a favour and check out the release date trailer.

The Bergsons are a family of heroes defending their mountain from the Corruption—yep, that again—that's filled it with monsters. You'll be able to pick one of six Bergsons with different fighting styles, personalities, and flaws, but the game's about the whole family working together. Even the granny has a job, though lamentably it's not fighting monsters.

It's a story-driven misadventure about familial ties, sacrifice, and hitting monsters with a sword. Colour me intrigued, but it's really the stellar art that I want to see more of. There aren't many trailers I'll pause to admire, and even fewer where I'll stop to look at a rug.

(Image credit: 11 bit studios)

I'm looking to replace the one the dog pooped on.

Children of Morta is due out on September 3 on Steam and GOG.