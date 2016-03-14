Rocket League's new Xbox One "cross-network" feature due this Spring

Microsoft has announced that the hit auto-soccer game Rocket League will be one of the first—and possibly the first—to support its new cross-network feature on Xbox Live. This means that, once functional, Windows 10 and Xbox One-equipped players will be able to square off against Leaguers on “other console and PC networks.”

Microsoft didn't name any names but that obviously means Steam and PSN. “Of course, it’s up to game developers to support this feature, and Xbox Live players will always have the option of choosing to play only with other Xbox Live players,” ID@Xbox Director Chris Charla explained on the Xbox Wire. “We’re thrilled to confirm that Psyonix’s Rocket League will be one of the first games to take advantage of this new capability by enabling cross-network play between Xbox One and PC players, with an open invitation for other networks to participate as well.”

“Cross-network play has been the number-one most requested feature our community has asked for since Rocket League was first announced on Xbox One, and now that we are able to pursue complete online unity on all platforms, today’s announcement is a dream come true,” developer Psyonix said in its own announcement at rocketleaguegame.com.

Microsoft said Rocket League will be one of the first games to support cross-network play, while developer Psyonix said it will be, unequivocally, the first. Either way, it's expected to be functional on Xbox One and PC later this spring, and information about other platforms is “coming soon.”