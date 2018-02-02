When games use puns in their titles, it makes telling opening paragraph jokes that bit harder. Harder. Like a rock. Urgh, see what I mean? Anyway, Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder is free to try this weekend on Steam, and is half price from now through Monday, February 5.

RoA 2 is a tower defence-meets-strategy-meets-racing game mashup, and is the sequel to 2011's Rock of Ages. Tom Hatfield enjoyed the latter way back when , upon which last year's well-received follow-up duly improved. Expect destructible environments, smiley-faced rocks, and Monty Python's Flying Circus-esque artwork aplenty.

Look, see:

Onto the nitty-gritty: Rock of Ages 2 is free to try on Steam now through Sunday, February 4 at 1pm PT/9pm GMT. And if you like what you see there, it's also subject to a 50 percent discount till 10am PT/6pm GMT on Monday—coming it at £5.49/$7.49.

More information on Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder can be found via the game's official site .

Rolls out a free weekend, is that better? Probably not.