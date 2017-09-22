Road Redemption escapes Early Access next month, is now a 'rogue-lite'

Road Redemption, a Kickstarter-funded motorcycle racer inspired by Road Rash, was meant to launch back in 2014. That didn't happen, though it's been in Early Access for a good while and seems to be keeping its fanbase happy, judging by the Steam rating. Oh, and it's a rogue-lite now too, according to a new press release, though it doesn't seem like an especially punishing one. You get one life, but you get to keep your XP when you die.

The game will exit Early Access on October 4. It has a single-player campaign fully playable in multiplayer; 4-player splitscreen cooperative play; lots of RPG-esque skill trees and "tons of brutal weapons".

According to a statement by the devs, the game has already sold around 100,000 copies in Early Access, so with any luck you won't have much trouble finding people online to play with. Check out the launch trailer below: