Risk of Rain 2 makes a surprise appearance on Steam

Hopoo Games said late last year that the multiplayer roguelike Risk of Rain 2 would be released to Steam Early Access in early 2019. Surprise! It's there now.

The Early Access release of Risk of Rain 2 supports solo action or seamless co-op for up to four players, with new and returning survivors, "massive, handcrafted levels," lore, big bosses, leaderboards, and more than 75 unlockables.

"No run will ever be the same with randomized stages, enemies, bosses, and items," Hopoo said. "With each run, you'll learn the patterns of your foes, and even the longest odds can be overcome with enough skill. A unique scaling system means both you and your foes limitlessly increase in power over the course of a game--what once was a bossfight will in time become a common enemy."

Hopoo expects that Risk of Rain 2 will be in Early Access for about a year, and said that it has three priorities for the full release: More content (ten characters, ten stages, 12 bosses, and more than 100 items), "a true ending and boss fight to match," and polish. It also warned that the price will increase at launch to reflect "all the content that we'll be adding and the added polish the game will receive."

Risk of Rain 2 is currently going for $20/£14/€19 on Steam Early Access, and for the first day of release is BOGO: Buy one and you'll get an extra copy for a friend.