Rime "re-reveal" trailer confirms that it's coming to Steam

The third-person action-adventure Rime was announced in the summer of 2013 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and so it didn't get a lot of attention around these parts. Very little has been said about the game since, but today IGN posted a "re-reveal" gameplay trailer re-revealing, by way of the Steam logo at the very end, that it's also coming to the PC.

Rime is an open-world game about a young boy who's left stranded on a mysterious island after his ship is wrecked during a powerful storm. Kotaku described it in its coverage of the initial announcement as "part Ico, part Wind Waker, part Journey, and 100 percent pretty damn awesome-looking," and I can't say that I disagree. Gameplay appears to be focused on environmental puzzle solving, and there will be a day-night cycle as well: Raúl Rubio, creative director at developer Tequila Works, said in a 2013 interview with Analog Addiction that "light is essential in Rime. And when night comes, light goes away... and there are things wandering in the dark."

Some of the details may have changed in the three-plus years between then and now, but the trailer does showcase the shift between day and night, and the lead character, as Rubio stated in that interview, remains "a helpless young boy, not a muscled hero." Clearly, you won't be delivering any knuckle-sandwiches of justice in this one. But it's a lovely and intriguing trailer, and now that we know it's coming our way, I think Rime will definitely be a game worth keeping an eye on. It's expected to be out in May, and publisher Grey Box said at rimegame.com that new information will be released early this year.