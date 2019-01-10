Popular

Return of the Obra Dinn claims six DICE Award nominations

By

God of War, Spider-Man, and RDR2 once again lead the way.

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 22nd Annual DICE Awards, led by (this might sound familiar) God of War with 12 nominations. Following close behind is Marvel's Spider-Man with 11, Red Dead Redemption 2 with eight, and this year's champion of the PC contenders, Return of the Obra Dinn, with six.   

Here's what's in the running—fair to say it's been a pretty good year for Sony.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation:

  • God of War
  • GRIS
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

 Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • GRIS
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2  

Outstanding Achievement in Character:

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)
  • God of War (Atreus)
  • God of War (Kratos)
  • Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • Forgotton Anne
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:

  • Battlefield 5
  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story:

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Battlefield 5
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year:

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  • Celeste
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Far Cry 5
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year:

  • Detroit: Become Human
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year:

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Kirby Star Allies
  • Lego DC Super-Villains
  • Starlink: Battle for Atlas
  • Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year:

  • BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle
  • Dragon Ball Fighter Z
  • Soulcalibur 6
  • Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year:

  • Forza Horizon 4
  • F1 2018
  • Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year:

  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • Monster Hunter World
  • Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year:

  • FIFA 19
  • Mario Tennis Aces
  • MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:

  • Bad North
  • Frostpunk
  • Into the Breach
  • Northgard
  • RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Dr. Grordbort's Invaders
  • Tónandi
  • Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year:

  • Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  • Beat Saber
  • Moss
  • Sprint Vector
  • Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game:

  • Celeste
  • Florence
  • Into the Breach
  • Minit
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year:

  • Dandara
  • Donut County
  • Dragalia Lost
  • Florence
  • Oddmar

Online Game of the Year:

  • Fortnite
  • Destiny 2: Forsaken
  • Laser League
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:

  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Return of the Obra Dinn
  • Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:

  • Florence
  • God of War
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year:

  • God of War
  • Into the Breach
  • Marvel's Spider-Man
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • Return of the Obra Dinn

This year's DICE Awards Hall of Fame recipient will be Bonnie Ross, the head of Halo studio 343 Industries. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony that will take place on February 13 in Las Vegas, and will be livestreamed in its entirety beginning at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET. (The event is being held in Vegas, so it's a bit of a late start for those of us on the east coast.) 

If you just can't get enough of awards show arguing, don't forget that the Independent Games Festival Awards and the Game Developers Choice Awards nominees were also recently announced, and will be settled in March.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments