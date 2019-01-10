Return of the Obra Dinn claims six DICE Award nominations

The Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences has announced the nominees for the 22nd Annual DICE Awards, led by (this might sound familiar) God of War with 12 nominations. Following close behind is Marvel's Spider-Man with 11, Red Dead Redemption 2 with eight, and this year's champion of the PC contenders, Return of the Obra Dinn, with six.

Here's what's in the running—fair to say it's been a pretty good year for Sony.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation:

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Moss

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction:

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

GRIS

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Kassandra)

God of War (Atreus)

God of War (Kratos)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Peter Parker/Spider-Man)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Arthur Morgan)

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition:

Detroit: Become Human

Forgotton Anne

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Tetris Effect

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design:

Battlefield 5

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Moss

Outstanding Achievement in Story:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Florence

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Outstanding Technical Achievement:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Battlefield 5

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Action Game of the Year:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Celeste

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Far Cry 5

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Adventure Game of the Year:

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Family Game of the Year:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Kirby Star Allies

Lego DC Super-Villains

Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Unravel Two

Fighting Game of the Year:

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Dragon Ball Fighter Z

Soulcalibur 6

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Racing Game of the Year:

Forza Horizon 4

F1 2018

Wreckfest

Role-Playing Game of the Year:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Monster Hunter World

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire

Sports Game of the Year:

FIFA 19

Mario Tennis Aces

MLB The Show 18

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year:

Bad North

Frostpunk

Into the Breach

Northgard

RimWorld

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Dr. Grordbort's Invaders

Tónandi

Torn

Immersive Reality Game of the Year:

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Beat Saber

Moss

Sprint Vector

Transference

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game:

Celeste

Florence

Into the Breach

Minit

Return of the Obra Dinn

Portable Game of the Year:

Dandara

Donut County

Dragalia Lost

Florence

Oddmar

Online Game of the Year:

Fortnite

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Laser League

Red Dead Redemption 2

Sea of Thieves

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design:

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Return of the Obra Dinn

Subnautica

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction:

Florence

God of War

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

Game of the Year:

God of War

Into the Breach

Marvel's Spider-Man

Red Dead Redemption 2

Return of the Obra Dinn

This year's DICE Awards Hall of Fame recipient will be Bonnie Ross, the head of Halo studio 343 Industries. The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony that will take place on February 13 in Las Vegas, and will be livestreamed in its entirety beginning at 8 pm PT/11 pm ET. (The event is being held in Vegas, so it's a bit of a late start for those of us on the east coast.)

If you just can't get enough of awards show arguing, don't forget that the Independent Games Festival Awards and the Game Developers Choice Awards nominees were also recently announced, and will be settled in March.